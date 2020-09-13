India Top Headlines

PM Modi slaps Nitish on the back by sushasan and slaps Lalu | India News

PATNA: Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Prime Minister Nitish Kumar a pat on the back on Sunday for ushering in sushasan (good governance) and expressed confidence that good work It will continue under the leadership of the Chief JD (U).

Modi dedicated three oil sector projects worth approximately Rs 900 million to the nation via videoconference.

Without naming the opposition RJD or its leader Lalu Prasad, and the party ally Congress, Modi blamed the states’ backwardness on a mentality that made them scoff at economic progress and thought that lip service was enough when it came to he tried to improve the poor.

Bihar has long been plagued by a peculiar mentality. Road projects were frowned upon and people often asked what they have to offer to those who walk on foot and don’t have vehicles, Modi said in an evening reference to Prasad, who used to project himself as a Luddite in what was seen as a cunning attempt to win over. the sympathy of the masses.

Such disregard for progress also affected higher education. But the last 15 years have been sushasan. The infrastructure has improved. New medical and engineering schools, law institutes and polytechnics have emerged. Nitish Kumar has a very important role to play in ensuring that the process continues, he said.

The BJP has stated that it will contest the assembly elections in Bihar with Kumar as the main ministerial face of the coalition.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic and the large-scale return of migrants that took place during the lockdown, Bihar represents a large part of them, Modi said: This crisis has also presented us with opportunities. We can think of new ways of generating employment by launching rapid economic activity.

Modi inaugurated the 193 km extension of the LPG pipeline from Durgapur in West Bengal to Banka in Bihar, and two LPG bottling plants in Banka and Harsiddhi in East Champaran.

Original source