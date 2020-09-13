India Top Headlines

Pfizer and BioNTech to Expand Phase 3 Trial of Covid Vaccine

NEW YORK: Major US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech have announced that they will expand enrollment for their Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial to approximately 44,000 participants, up from an initial recruitment goal of 30,000 people.

The companies said a conclusive result on the efficacy of the vaccine is likely to be obtained by the end of October.

“Enrollment in the trial has proceeded as planned and the companies expect to reach their initial target of up to 30,000 participants next week,” they said in a joint statement Saturday.

The expansion would allow companies to further increase the diversity of the trial population to include adolescents up to 16 years of age and people with chronic and stable HIV, hepatitis C or hepatitis B infection, as well as provide additional safety and efficacy data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will have to approve the change to the Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial before it goes into effect.

The Pfizer and BioNTech study is likely to be one of the first in the US to report efficacy data from a phase 3 trial.

In August, the companies announced positive results for the phase 1 trial of their second Covid-19 vaccine candidate called BNT162b2 or B2, revealing that the latest candidate vaccine has fewer side effects than the first.

The vaccine uses mRNA, the genetic messenger that the body uses to convert DNA code into protein, packaged inside a fatty capsule, called a lipid nanoparticle, that allows it to enter cells.

Several vaccines have already begun Phase 3 clinical trials in the US, including the AZD1222 candidate vaccine, co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-off Vaccitech, the mRNA-1273 candidate vaccine, developed by the National Institute of US Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the American biotechnology company Moderna, and the candidate vaccine BNT162b2 or B2, developed by Pfizer / BioNTech.

Times of India