Pakistan uses underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to launch weapons: J&K DGP | India News

JAMMU: Pakistan is using cross-border underground tunnels to push terrorists into India and drones to drop weapons at them, the Jammu and Kashmir police chief said on Sunday.

Police Director General Dilbag Singh, however, said the anti-infiltration network is active and anti-tunnel operations are under way to scuttle the “nefarious designs”.

“The tunneling under the IB is part of Pakistan’s nefarious designs to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists on this side to escalate terrorism,” Singh told reporters in the Samba district after inspecting the 170-meter tunnel recently. discovered in the village of Galar along the IB. .

The 20-25-foot deep tunnel originally from Pakistan was found by a BSF team near the border fence on August 28.

“I saw this huge tunnel that is almost similar to the one detected in Chanyari in 2013-14. After the Nagrota encounter, we had received specific inputs that the infiltration had taken place through a tunnel and we were looking for it,” said DGP.

Three terrorists from Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in the meeting in Nagrota in January this year.

“The investigation is ongoing, but ground-based indicators suggest that Pakistan used the tunnel in the past to push infiltrators,” he said, but did not rule out the possibility of more tunnels of this type.

He said BSF and police personnel are searching the area for any other tunnels.

On the recent recovery of sophisticated weapons, including an M-16 rifle, from a Kashmir-bound truck near Qazigund, he said the investigation is continuing and the weapons are believed to have been dropped from the air by drones in the Samba sector.

Two JeM ground workers, who were transporting the weapons in a truck, identified the location in Samba from where they picked up the shipment to deliver it to active terrorists in southern Kashmir, authorities said.

When asked about the possibility of the presence of terrorist ground workers in Jammu, Singh said the region has always been on Pakistan’s radar and is evident from suicide attacks on military installations in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. over the years.

“We have made a proper deployment and we are taking all necessary precautions to thwart Pakistani designs both along the border and in the interior,” he said.

Officials said that the DGP reviewed the general security situation, especially throughout the IB, in the district during his visit and was also briefed by senior police and BSF officials.

