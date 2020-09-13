NEET conducts exams for more than 15 lakh students: Key points | India News

India Top Headlines

Here’s a look at the details of the NEET exam:

To maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of test centers from the originally planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from the first 24 to 12.

The East Coast Railway launched four special trains on Saturday and Sunday for candidates appearing on the National Eligibility and Entry Test. These trains operate on four routes: Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar, Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar, Rayagada-Sambalpur and Khariar Road-Sambalpur. Students will return home on the same train after their exam ends.

After arranging for the smooth completion of the NEET test, the Odisha government made it clear on Saturday that candidates who have a high fever and certain COVID symptoms, but have not tested positive, will be allowed to take the test.

Students showing symptoms will be isolated and seats will be provided in separate rooms.

Students who have tested positive for the infection will be able to take the NEET exam at a later date, through a digital platform.

The crucial National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET), which is a paper-and-pencil test unlike the JEE engineering entrance exam, has already been postponed twice. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.

Each candidate will be offered a three-layer mask at the time of registration and are expected to wear it during the exam to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of the exam.

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide them with transportation, a group of alumni and students from the Indian Institute of Technology has launched a portal to provide transportation facilities to the exam centers for the candidates. that they need it.

Several opposition leaders, including Congressional Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK President MK Stalin, and Delhi’s Chief Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, had also demanded that this, as well as the JEE, be postponed.

The Supreme Court had previously dismissed a petition for a postponement of the exam amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying that a “precious year” of students cannot be wasted and that life has to go on.

