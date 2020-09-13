More women than men lost their jobs after the lockdown | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The adverse impact of pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions on women’s livelihoods is reflected in responses from 3,221 informal sector workers in a new survey report covering 20 states. More women (79.23% of the sample) were unemployed after the lockdown compared to men, and 51.6% of the women also reported not receiving a salary during the lockdown period.The survey of informal workers conducted by the civil society organization ActionAid Association was conducted between May and June and covered 11,537 respondents, of whom 28% (3,221) were women.

Among domestic workers, the survey found that 85% lost their livelihoods after closure. In the absence of wages, many of them had to reduce their consumption and depend on savings and almost all (99%) immersed themselves in them. Almost 68% said they had incurred debt to cover their expenses during the closing.

More than 88% of domestic workers live in urban areas, compared to only 11.5% in rural areas. Furthermore, 40% of them said they had migrated for work.

Overall, before closing, 90% of the women surveyed were working compared to 85% of the men. However, in mid-May, 79% of women reported that they were unemployed compared to 75% of men.

Up to 1,788 female workers disclosed their exact occupation during the survey. The report highlights the specific challenges faced by 401 domestic workers and 409 agricultural workers, including weeding and agricultural workers, along with those of women beedi and waste workers.

About 52% of female workers reported that they had not received any wages compared to 46% of males, implying that female workers were at higher risk of suffering a wage penalty after the lockout. About 16% of men and women received partial wages after the closure, while 32% of female workers and 37% of male workers received full wages.

Although almost all domestic workers had an Aadhaar card, the survey found that the enrollment of these workers in government schemes is quite low. In general, 60% have ration cards. Their enrollment in other schemes was found to be negligible: only 10% were Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, 19% under Jan Dhan Yojana. In particular, of those with Jan Dhan accounts, almost 79% reported accessing the money provided by Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.