Kangana Ranaut Strikes Back at Sanjay Raut for “BJP Endorsement” Comment; Says ‘I should let Shiv Sena’s thugs break my face’ | Hindi Movie News

Actress Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to strike back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his comment that BJP backs the actress in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana.

While Raut claimed that Kangana had humiliated the prime minister and the people of the state, he also urged the entire Marathi people of Maharashtra to unite as well. Now responding to her column, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, “Wow! Unfortunately BJP is protecting someone who broke up drug trafficking and the mob, BJP should let Shiv Sena’s thugs break my face, openly rape or lynch me, nahin Sanjay. hee? How dare you protect a young woman who opposes the mafia !!! ”

The exchange of words between the leader of Shiv Sena and Kangana began to publish the latter’s tweet in which he compared Mumbai to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir and even stated that he feared the Mumbai police more than the movie mafia.

Members of Karni Sena, who even staged a protest in Gorakhpur against Sanjay Raut for his disparaging remarks against Kangana, met the ‘Manikarnika’ actress at her residence in Mumbai earlier in the day. Kangana is even reported to have met the governor of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan before leaving for Himachal Pradesh.