Is it safe to do Thomas and Uber Cup during crown times? Saina Nehwal asks | Badminton news

NEW DELHI: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal on Sunday expressed concern about the timing of the Thomas Cup and Uber next month, asking if it would be safe to move forward amid a raging pandemic.Nehwal tweeted his apprehensions following the withdrawal of seven countries from the tournament due to the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world.“7 countries have withdrawn from the tournament due to the pandemic … Is this tournament safe enough to hold during this time? … (Thomas and Uber Cup 2020) #coronavirus,” he tweeted.

Scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3-11, the Thomas and Uber Cup will mark the resumption of international badminton after it was halted in March due to the feared virus.

Countries that have pulled out include Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

India’s preparation for the event has also been affected by the pandemic. A proposed preparatory camp in Hyderabad had to be canceled after players refused to accept the quarantine conditions set by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Indian challenge will be led by reigning world champion PV Sindhu, who initially withdrew for personal reasons, but was convinced by the federation to reverse her decision.

However, world bronze winner B Sai Praneeth has decided to fail due to a knee injury.

The World Badminton Federation, which has repeatedly altered the international calendar due to the pandemic, said tournament participants will not have to self-quarantine after landing in Denmark if they had a negative COVID-19 test report.