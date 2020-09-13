Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away | Delhi News

India Top Headlines

Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you’re not going anywhere. But you’ve come so far … Https://t.co/WVU3k9SToR – Lalu Prasad Yadav (laluprasadrjd) 1599979561000

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday morning.Singh, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran, was admitted to AIIMS about a week ago after developing post-Covid complications.

I am shocked by the news of Raghuvansh Babu’s death. Very sad news. We have all been in many struggles together for decades. Today … https://t.co/kWXlDCX96X – Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) 1599979259000

Strong pillar of RJD, Prakash Samajwadi Janakranti Punj The sad disappearance of our guardian pioneer, Mr. Raghuvansh Babu… https://t.co/hsRM3Qprza – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 1599980554000

Our Sirmaur is no longer with us. Respected Raghuvansh, Former Union Minister and Principal Leader of @ RJDforIndia… https://t.co/zeBiQKA93i – Tej Pratap Yadav (@ TejYadav14) 1599980283000

Singh’s recent resignation from the RJD had left political waters in Bihar Astir. He had resigned from the party’s main membership on Thursday and followed up with an open letter, a day later, addressed to Prasad’s archrival and Bihar’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, prompting speculation about his future moves.

Singh’s handwritten resignation letter from the RJD had gone viral on social media

A loyalist loyalist to the supreme RJD whom he supported through thick and thin, Singh came into conflict with the party a few months ago when rumors about the Mafia don turned politician Rama Singh, his rival in the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency , led him to resign from office. of the national vice president.

The death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Ji, a senior RJD leader, is a major blow to Bihar politics. Raghuvansh Babu has always… https://t.co/RUn7EgsjgX – Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) 1599981086000

Often called the architect of the MNREGA scheme, which was raised when he was the Union’s minister for rural development, Singh has been in the political wilderness for some time, having lost two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019 from Vaishali, who has represented in the Lok. Sabha a record five times.

His relations with Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s youngest son and heir apparent, turned sour when he began pitching for Nitish Kumar back to the RJD-led Grand Alliance, after the party received its worst beating in Lok polls. Sabha last year. .