Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away | Delhi News

 |  Sep 13, 2020
NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday morning.
Singh, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran, was admitted to AIIMS about a week ago after developing post-Covid complications.

Singh’s recent resignation from the RJD had left political waters in Bihar Astir. He had resigned from the party’s main membership on Thursday and followed up with an open letter, a day later, addressed to Prasad’s archrival and Bihar’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, prompting speculation about his future moves.

Singh’s handwritten resignation letter from the RJD had gone viral on social media
A loyalist loyalist to the supreme RJD whom he supported through thick and thin, Singh came into conflict with the party a few months ago when rumors about the Mafia don turned politician Rama Singh, his rival in the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency , led him to resign from office. of the national vice president.

Often called the architect of the MNREGA scheme, which was raised when he was the Union’s minister for rural development, Singh has been in the political wilderness for some time, having lost two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019 from Vaishali, who has represented in the Lok. Sabha a record five times.

His relations with Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s youngest son and heir apparent, turned sour when he began pitching for Nitish Kumar back to the RJD-led Grand Alliance, after the party received its worst beating in Lok polls. Sabha last year. .



