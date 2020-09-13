India Top Headlines

Former JNU Student Leader Umar Khalid Arrested In Connection With Unrest in Northeast Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said Sunday.

He was interrogated by the Delhi Police Crimes Division for a couple of hours on 2 September in connection with the riots.

Khalid was previously booked under the strict Illegal Activity (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also previously questioned by the Delhi Police Special Cell about an alleged conspiracy behind the riots.

His mobile phone was also seized by the police.

Communal clashes had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiraled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 wounds.

