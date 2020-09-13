Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden, Claims ‘Modi Certificate’ While Holding Crowded Demonstrations In Times Of Pandemic

India Top Headlines

I am running for re-election to bring prosperity to Nevada, put violent criminals behind bars and ensure that… https://t.co/GR0FT3vgRg – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1599972595000

WASHINGTON: Boasting of his packed rallies that have no social distancing or mask requirements and that health experts say could be coronavirus super-spreading events, US President Donald Trump mocked Democratic rival Joe on Saturday Biden for not holding such meetings, wondering if he’s even alive. .“He is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. He does not know that he is alive,” Trump said at a rally at the Nevada airport, a state of confusion, where his supporters rushed to his plane to cheer him on and mock Biden. and the media, in the course of which he claimed a certification of excellence from India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his (Trump’s) handling of the coronavirus pandemic.“We have the best testing program in the world by far. We have tested more people than India, than many, many large countries put together. Second, India, we are 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion tests. persons”. Trump said, stating: “Prime Minister Modi calls me and tells me what work you have done with the evidence.”The United States has the highest death toll in the world and has been universally criticized for its poor leadership and dismal record, but Trump, following his approach to the election campaign with very tight in-person rallies, has decided to throw caution to the winds. and build a fictional world for your followers.Amid condemnation of the “Trump cult” with its followers being compared to lemmings – a suicidal rodent – Science magazine editor-in-chief Herbert Holden Thorp criticized the president this week for misleading the American people about Covid-19, saying that “these lies demoralized the scientific community and cost countless lives in the United States.”“Through the years, [Science] has commented on the scientific weaknesses of the presidents of the United States, “Thorp said of the respected 140-year-old magazine.” Inappropriate action on climate change and environmental degradation during the Republican and Democratic administrations [has] it has been criticized frequently. … But now, a US president has deliberately lied about science in a way that was imminently dangerous to human health and led directly to widespread deaths of Americans. This may be the most embarrassing moment in the history of American science policy. ”But Trump continued to poke fun at people taking precautions against the virus as his barely literate cult applauded when he opened a new front suggesting that the elections will be rigged unless he wins and casts his supporters as patriots, his opponents as traitors already. protesters as patriots. troublemakers and anarchists.“I am running for re-election to bring prosperity to Nevada, put violent criminals behind bars and ensure the future belongs to AMERICA, NOT China. If we win, AMERICA WINS! If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden Win, troublemakers, anarchists and arsonists win. VOTE! “He then tweeted saying,” I did more in 47 months as president than Sleepy Joe Biden did in 47 years! ”

Pre-election polls continue to show that despite not holding rallies in person, Democrat Joe Biden continues to hold a steady six to 10 point lead over Trump. But the president and his supporters have been raising questions about an adverse outcome by suggesting that mail-in votes, which could be in the tens of millions due to the coronavirus, should not be counted.

A prominent supporter, Roger Stone, a convicted felon who was pardoned by Trump, even suggested that the president should invoke the Insurrection Law, declare martial law, arrest a “seditious” journalist, and seize full power in the elections. that he is sure that Trump is going to win, he is going the other way around.

For a president who claims he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus so as not to scare people, Trump has been invoking apocalyptic scenarios if the Democrats win. Over the weekend, his campaign solicited donations with a fearsome text warning of the impending violent attacks by anti-fascist activists under the presidency of Joe Biden: “ANTIFA ALERT: Your homes will be attacked if Joe is elected. Pres Trump needs him to become a Diamond Club. Member. Your name is MISSING. Donate, “the message read.