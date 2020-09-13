India Top Headlines

Disappointment grips the G23 a day after Cong’s organizational restructuring | India News

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress carried out an organizational shakeup, there was a sense of disappointment in the ranks of the G23 “letter writers,” even as the party said the shakeup was designed to activate the functioning of the G23. party in key states and create new leadership.

But the point on which the two opposing groups agree is that the rejig bears the imprint of Rahul Gandhi and his confidants have a political advantage. Dissidents feel the effort is essentially to tighten Rahul Gandhi’s grip on the party through officials considered his appointees.

The party’s suspended spokesman, Sanjay Jha, appeared to speak on behalf of the dissidents when he tweeted “last night, the deck chairs on the Titanic were rearranged.”

It emerged that some G23 leaders met in the capital and discussed the shakeup on Saturday. Ghulam Nabi Azad was reportedly quoted as saying good decisions were being made, but that he will only be happy when elections are held at the district and bloc level and grassroots workers are recognized.

In a cryptic comment, AICC spokesman Manish Tewari, who signed the letter, said: “Success is not permanent and failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts. “Lawyer and MP Kapil Sibal said” nomination “has become culture and” choice “is not on the party’s agenda.

