Covid-19: 58% of recovered cases come from five states | India News

NEW DELHI: A total of 37,02,595 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country so far, and 58 percent of recovered cases were reported in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, said the Center on Sunday.

The same five states represent 60 percent of the total of 9,73,175 active cases in the country.

The national recovery rate is now 77.88%.

While Maharashtra has reported 17.2% of recovered cases, Tamil Nadu has 13.1%, Andhra Pradesh 12.2%, Karnataka 7.9% and Uttar Pradesh 7.8%, said the Health Ministry. of the Union.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 13,000 recoveries, while Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000 to single-day recoveries, it said.

A total of 78,399 recoveries have been registered in a 24-hour period in the country, according to data from the Ministry of Health updated at 8 am.

Of the 94,372 new infections that have been reported in 24 hours, Maharashtra alone has contributed to more than 22,000 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each, the ministry noted.

“Almost 57 percent of new cases are reported in five states. These also contribute 58 percent of the new recovered cases,” the ministry stressed.

There are 9,73,175 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which comprises 20.47% of the total cases, according to the data.

Maharashtra has more than 2.80,000 cases, followed by Karnataka with more than 97,000 cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra (28.79%), Karnataka (10.05%), Andhra Pradesh (9.84%), Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (4.84%) account for 60% of the total cases active in the country.

In addition, 1,114 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered in a period of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the peak number of 391 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, while Tamil Nadu has reported 76 deaths.

India’s Covid-19 case count rose to 47,54,356 with 94,372 new infections reported in one day, while the death toll rose to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection within 24 hours, the researchers showed. data updated at 8 am. .

