Coronavirus Genomes in India Have 5.39% Mutation Similarity to 72 Countries: Study | India News

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus genomes in India have 5.39 percent mutation similarity to 72 countries, according to a study by a group of researchers trying to identify genetic variability and potential molecular targets in the virus and humans to find the best possible response to combat COVID. 19.

Mutations in an organism’s genetic material are natural “errors” in the cell replication process that can give the virus new “powers” of survival, infectivity and virulence. It can affect the ability of vaccines and medicines to bind to the virus or to create a specific immune response against it.

The study also reveals that the US, UK and India are the top three nations with a geometric mean of 3.27%, 3.59% and 5.39%, respectively, for mutation similarity scores with 72 others. countries.

Indrajit Saha, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute for Technical Teacher Training and Research, Kolkata, and his team have also developed a web-based COVID-Predictor to predict virus sequence online. based on machine learning.

Scientists are on their way to identifying the number of virus strains using single nucleotide polymorphism, detecting potential target proteins of the virus and the human host based on protein-protein interactions, recognizing synthetic vaccine candidates based on conserved genomic regions that are highly immunogenic and antigenic and detect virus miRNAs that also participate in the regulation of human mRNA.

They analyzed 566 Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomes separately to find genetic variability in terms of point mutation and single nucleotide polymorphism.

Scientists have mainly discovered that 57 out of 64 SNPs are present in six coding regions of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomes, all of which are non-synonymous in nature. This work has already been published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution.

They have extended this research to over 10,000 sequences worldwide and have found 20,260, 18,997, and 3514 unique mutation points globally, including India, excluding India, and for India only, respectively, with the similarity score mentioned above.

