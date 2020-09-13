‘Boosting infrastructure can avoid crossings’ | India News
NEW DELHI: Hours after five Arunachal youth detained by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army returned to India, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a state MP, said it is not uncommon for locals to move around border areas to hunt and forage for food, but with difficult terrain in mind, the Center is increasing infrastructure to improve accessibility.
“These areas are very difficult and the topography is inaccessible. People from the villages often go to the mountains and border areas to hunt and gather herbs. On many occasions, the PLA also arrives and unfortunately they take our people, ”Rijiju told TOI on Saturday.
Rijiju said the situation is gradually improving, with the Army and civic agencies working together to build more infrastructure for the region. “Things are looking better. The border area should not be left unattended in terms of providing basic services. The villages are connected to roads as a priority. I must thank the Army. Hopefully in the future we will have better connectivity to avoid these kinds of accidental crossings. ”
As the sports and youth affairs minister Rijiju said, he has been trying to involve the youth of the region.
