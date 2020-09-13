India Top Headlines

Blocking forces switch from credit cards to debit cards

MUMBAI: There has been a shift in spending from credit cards to debit cards during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as Indians refrained from making discretionary purchases and went digital while paying for utilities and groceries.

According to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), credit card spending in June 2020 was Rs 42,818 crore, which was 36% lower than Rs 67,000 crore in January 2020. For On the other hand, spending with debit cards stood at Rs 47,252 crore, which was just 24% lower than the pre-Covid Rs 62,153.

In terms of the number of transactions, credit cards were used 12.5 million rupees in June compared to transactions of 20.3 million rupees in January this year. Debit cards were used at 45.8 crore in January and 30.2 crore in June. Average credit card spending in January was nearly Rs 12,000, which fell sharply to Rs 7,474 in June, while average debit card spending fell from Rs 761 to Rs 558 during the same period.

The average spend on a debit card is a fraction of the transaction value on credit cards. But the large number of debit cards has caused the debit transaction to exceed the credit by 4,434 crore in June. For every credit card in the country, there are 15 debit cards. By the way, in January, credit card spends more than debit cards by Rs 24 billion.

“In metropolitan areas, credit card spending has been affected as shopping centers and travel were completely closed during the shutdown. While conventional spending in large stores took a hit, we have seen an excellent uptick in digital spending in smaller retail stores in metropolitan areas and small cities. In all these small note transactions, it is primarily debit cards that were used, ”said Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau.

In addition to debit cards, there has also been a big shift from cash to UPI, which has recorded transactions of over Rs 150 crore in August.

According to SBI Cards CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari, spending on credit cards has improved since “unlocking” and is back to 80% of pre-Covid levels. Likewise, the absence of spending with a physical card in certain categories has been compensated by online spending. “While there has been a drop in discretionary spending compared to the pre-Covid period, we are actually seeing growth in EMI on card payments, which is used to purchase electronics, when we compare the figures to the period of the previous year, ”Rau said.

Another unusual aspect of cardholder behavior is the tendency to reduce outstanding fees. Since March 27, customers have reduced card fees from Rs 1,08,094 crore to Rs 1,01,391 crore on July 31. This is despite the fact that there is a moratorium available to borrowers during this period. As cardholders realized that they would continue to charge interest, they reduced their fees. Instead, they have availed themselves of cheaper secured loans offering stocks and bonds in which the outstanding amount has increased by 20% to Rs 6,392 crore.

Reference page