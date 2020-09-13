Bharti Airtel Stock Price: Moody’s Has ‘Good News’ For Airtel – Latest News

India Top Headlines

CALCUTTA: Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed Bharti Airtel’s Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and revised the outlook to `stable ‘from` negative’, following clarity on the adjusted gross income (AGR) installment payment schedules. ) and improving the profitability of Sunil Mittal. Telco’s mobile services business in India.

The global rating agency said Airtel’s core mobile business in India has benefited from a combination of reduced competition, steady 4G customer additions and rate increases last December.

“The affirmation of the ratings and the change in outlook to stable reflect improved profitability in Bharti’s core Indian mobile business, due to a moderation in industry competition, an increase in its 4G customer base and a rate increase since December 2019, “Annalisa DiChiara, Moody’s senior vice president, said in a press release on Friday.

The resolution of tiered payments related to AGR’s liabilities, he said, “is a positive development,” adding that Airtel’s operational flexibility is improving and that the telco would benefit from a gradual expansion of profitability that provides a buffer. against any material deterioration in credit measures and also supports a constant deleveraging.

Moody’s said that AGR’s tiered payment plan would ease pressure on Airtel’s cash flow, meaning that part of the proceeds that Bharti raised earlier this year to fund AGR fees can be applied to reducing cash flow. Debt. “And according to (Bharti’s) leadership, this is already underway.”

Airtel shares closed 1.19 percent lower at Rs 491.65 on BSE Friday.

Earlier this month, the country’s highest court gave telecoms companies 10 years to pay the balance of their AGR fees. Airtel’s outstanding AGR liabilities amount to Rs 25,976 crore.

The telecommunications company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to one-time expenses related to its AGR fees. But its mobile services operation in India continued to rebound, with an average revenue per user (ARPU) rising for the fifth consecutive quarter to 157 rupees even as 4G user net adds slowed amid the Covid crisis.

Moody’s also affirmed Airtel’s senior unsecured rating and endorsed the senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti’s division, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV.

The rating agency expects “Airtel’s consolidated Ebitda to gradually increase to the range of 425 billion rupees,” which, it said, would maintain its consolidated leverage, as measured by debt / EBITDA, raised by around 4-4.25x in March 2021. But he noted that about 30% -35% of the debt levels reported by Bharti are spectrum liabilities that are not exposed to refinancing risks.

Moody’s added that it could improve Bharti’s ratings if the telecommunications company’s operating performance improves such that its consolidated leverage remains below 2.5x ”, which should be achieved in conjunction with a material expansion in profitability in its business. leading Indian mobile.

Competition in the Indian mobile segment, the agency said, had eased over the past nine months, as the price war following the entry of Reliance Jio four years ago had subsided. But he noted that the pandemic had caused a subscriber contraction of around 1-2 percent in recent months, amplifying the impact of subscriber wear and tear due to SIM card consolidation following rate hikes. last December.

But an increase in the makeup of Airtel’s 4G customers, which comprised nearly 50 percent of its Indian mobile subscriber base in June 2020, is helping to stabilize profitability, Moody’s added.

