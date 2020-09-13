India Top Headlines

Amit Shah: Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah was readmitted to AIIMS | India News

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after his discharge, Interior Minister Amit Shah has been readmitted to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining of respiratory problems on Saturday, multiple sources told IANS.

However, the hospital did not confirm it. Sources said Shah was admitted around 11pm on Saturday night. According to sources, they keep it in the CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. Shah is receiving treatment with Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His state is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-Covid ailments for a month. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after suffering post-Covid ailments days after his recovery from the Covid-19 disease he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and received treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14, only to be readmitted to AIIMS days later to treat his post-Covid syndromes on August 18. He had also complained of respiratory problems at the time.

