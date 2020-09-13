India Top Headlines

After recovery, check health, exercise: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: Patients recovering from Covid-19 may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including fatigue, body aches, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, according to a new protocol issued by the Ministry of Health of the Union on Sunday. for the management of such patients.

The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients with a more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing conditions, the protocol says.

Patients are advised to constantly monitor their health and look for early warning signs, such as a drop in oxygen level or unexplained chest pain. He also recommends physical exercise and medications that boost immunity after recovery.

The new protocol states that recovered patients must continue to practice “appropriate Covid behavior” on an individual level that includes wearing a mask, hand hygiene, and following social distancing rules. There is wide variation in recovery, and in some cases, it has taken patients several weeks to fully recover. Doctors are also on the lookout for long-term effects.

“Adequate amount of warm water” has also been suggested, unless otherwise directed by the physician, and Ayush medications that boost immunity, only with the advice of a qualified physician.

Additionally, the guidelines also recommend a tablespoon of chawanprash in the morning with water or milk.

The ministry said regular domestic work can be carried out “if health permits”, while professional work can be resumed “in a staggered manner.”

Medications to alleviate Covid-19 symptoms should also be continued, along with medications for comorbidities, if any. Patients have been asked to monitor their oxygen levels, temperature, blood pressure and, in the case of diabetic patients, blood sugar as well.

For persistent coughs, the guidelines recommend gargling with saline water and inhaling herbal steam. Patients have been asked to look for signs of high fever, dyspnea, and weakness.

The government also suggested consulting with a doctor, either through a physical visit or online, within seven days of discharge from the hospital.

Any Ayush doctor or practitioner can do the follow-up treatment afterward, he said.

Times of India