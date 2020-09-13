13-states-send-a-loan-option-to-the-center-to-finance-the-gst-deficit

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Up to 13 states governed by the BJP and the parties that have supported it on various issues have presented their loan options to the Center to cover the shortfall in GST revenues.These 13 states include Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.Six more states, Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, will give their option in a day or two, sources from the Ministry of Finance said.In the current fiscal, the states face a staggering GST revenue shortfall of Rs 2.35 crore.Of this, according to the Center’s calculation, approximately Rs 97,000 crore is due to the implementation of the GST and the remainder Rs 1.38 lakh crore is the impact of Covid on the revenue of the states.Late last month, the Center gave states two options to borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window provided by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market. He has also proposed extending the compensation rate imposed on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the loan.Of the 13 states, 12 have chosen to borrow from the special window provided by the RBI. These states are Andhra, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.Only Manipur has so far chosen to borrow from the market.However, states not governed by the BJP disagree with the Center on the issue of deficit financing.The chief ministers of six non-BJP-governed states of West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have written to the Center opposing options requiring states to borrow to cover the deficit.The sources said that some states instead of expressing their option preference have presented their views to the GST Council chairman and have not yet decided on the options.The GST Council at its 41st meeting on August 27, 2020, had granted two loan options to its member states to allow them to cover their compensation deficit at a “single rate” of interest at the RBI single window provided by the Ministry. Finance.

The sources said that the Council also discussed that in the current economic scenario it may not be possible to increase tax rates or do a rate rationalization to cover the compensation deficit. However, borrowing could be an option to address this challenge.

The central government is committed to helping states to the maximum to cover the deficit by making up loans, they mentioned.