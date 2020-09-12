India Top Headlines

Widespread protests by Kerala opposition demanding resignation of minister | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Widespread protests, which turned violent in many places, shook Kerala on Saturday as the Opposition Congress and BJP workers went to war, demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel a day after to appear before the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) in connection with an alleged violation of the FCRA.

Despite the heavy downpour, the Youth Congress, Yuva Morcha, the BJP, the Congress and the Youth League organized protests in various places, including Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram, Idukki, and Kottayam, demanding Jaleel’s resignation.

BJP is also observing a “black day” today to protest the police action against its activists last night during the demonstrations.

In many places today, the police used lathis and water cannons to disperse violent protesters, who also burned effigies of the minister.

In the state capital, protesters tried to break into the secretariat, after which the police loaded them with sheets, injuring some workers.

The protesters also marched towards Jaleel’s home in Malappuram, but were stopped by the police at a distance.

Jaleel had appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement on Friday in connection with an alleged violation of the FCRA by accepting shipments of the Holy Quran brought from the UAE through diplomatic channels and his statement was recorded.

On the questioning of Jaleel by ED, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here that he was asked for an explanation and that there was no need for him to resign because of it.

The opposition protests were unnecessary, he said.

“What is the point of all these protests? They called (ED) to seek an explanation and what is the problem? What is the need for him to resign if an agency had sought an explanation?

Does everyone remember that a former Chief Minister was interrogated for hours?

Which minister was left out of the questioning of the last ministry? Surendran asked.

He was referring to the questioning of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by a judicial commission in the controversial solar scam case.

BJP State President K Surendran alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was “protecting” Jaleel.

You should clearly state what information the DE had requested of you and what documents you had submitted, Surendran told reporters here.

Jaleel had previously admitted that the shipment containing the Holy Quran had been received from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, which a senior Customs official had referred to as a “prima facie violation of the FCRA” (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) .

The minister had posted on Facebook on Friday: “The truth will prevail. Only the truth. Even if the whole world opposes, nothing else will happen.”

He did not elaborate.

Officials had previously said that Jaleel was under the central agencies’ scanner after he publicly claimed that shipments brought to Thiruvananthapuram during the month of Ramzan contained the Holy Quran for distribution in his constituency.

The minister’s name was also on the call list of Swapna Suresh, a key defendant in the case involving the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage to the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, Jaleel had said that the calls were “strictly professional.”

