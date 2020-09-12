India Top Headlines

The process to elect the next party president was launched: Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress said on Saturday that Sonia Gandhi has made organizational changes following the authorization of the party’s working committee and has launched the process of electing the next party president by constituting an electoral authority.

When asked about the organizational changes made by Gandhi and subsequent statements by some leaders who had written to him about the party’s reforms, the main Congress spokesman, Randeep Surjewala, said that he had not seen a single statement from any leader in Congress. on the subject and he could not comment on the subject. that.

On whether the organizational changes had the imprint of Rahul Gandhi, he said that Rahul Gandhi was unanimously elected at an AICC session, but after the 2019 verdict, he decided to take moral responsibility and resigned.

“Millions and millions of congressional workers and unanimously all the leaders, including the ones you mentioned at the CWC meeting, expressed total confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and, indeed, some of them urged him to assume the post of president of Congress, “he said in an online press conference.

However, he said, it was not his responsibility to comment on the issue at this juncture “because the president of Congress Sonia Gandhi has constituted an electoral authority and has launched the process of electing the president.”

When pressed further on the issue, Surjewala recalled Sonia Gandhi’s comments where she said that “‘our job is to fight the Modi government and its anti-popular policies and not fight each other’ and we are all working to achieve that goal. with mentality, as Arjuna used to look only into the eye of the fish. ”

In inquiries about the organizational changes made by Sonia Gandhi, she said that the change is part of an ongoing process and in one voice the Congressional Working Committee had decided that she should make all organizational changes again, based on what which made these changes.

“Many new people have an opportunity, many old people from the party have an opportunity, many colleagues who were already there have more strength to continue serving the organization,” he said.

In a major organizational shakeup, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni and Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, reconstituted the CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Tariq Anwar and Jitendra Singh as regular members. .

Gandhi also formed a six-member special committee to assist her in organizational matters, as well as reconstituting the central electoral authority of the AICC with Madhusudan Mistry as chair, Rajesh Misra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Arvinder Singh Lovely as members.

Gandhi, 73, left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical checkup, sources close to her said.

He would return in the last week of September and miss more than half of the Monzón parliament session.

She is accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to return in a week, they said.

His medical check-up was late and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

He had approved the organizational restructuring of Congress before leaving for his medical check-up.

