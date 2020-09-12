The NEP curriculum will be in effect by 2022: PM | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that a new curriculum in sync with the new National Education Policy (NEP) will be in place by 2022, coinciding with the 75th year of Independence, which will be ‘with vision forward looking, future ready and scientific ‘and relieve students of the’ grade sheet pressure ‘.
Addressing the “Conclave of School Education” organized by the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister said that the new curriculum will be based on learning and promote critical thinking, creativity, communication and curiosity. It will cut down on the curriculum and make learning a fun and complete experience, he said. Modi lamented how score sheet-driven education had overshadowed learning in the country. He said that the score sheet has now become a “mental pressure sheet.” “Eliminating this stress from education is one of the main goals of NEP. The effort is that students should not be assessed with a single exam, but based on various aspects of development such as self-assessment, peer assessment, ”he said, adding that NEP has proposed a holistic report card that will incorporate a unique potential, aptitude, attitude, skills, efficiency and competence of the student.
Advocating for teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue, Modi said language it is only a form of study and not of learning in itself.
“We must understand it scientifically. Language is a means of education and not an education in itself. Therefore, whatever language a child can learn must be the medium of instruction. We have to see if the child spends most of the time dealing with the language instead of understanding the subject … in most countries, primary education is taught in the mother tongue, “said the prime minister, citing Japan, South Korea, Finland, Poland, Ireland, etc.
Addressing the “Conclave of School Education” organized by the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister said that the new curriculum will be based on learning and promote critical thinking, creativity, communication and curiosity. It will cut down on the curriculum and make learning a fun and complete experience, he said. Modi lamented how score sheet-driven education had overshadowed learning in the country. He said that the score sheet has now become a “mental pressure sheet.” “Eliminating this stress from education is one of the main goals of NEP. The effort is that students should not be assessed with a single exam, but based on various aspects of development such as self-assessment, peer assessment, ”he said, adding that NEP has proposed a holistic report card that will incorporate a unique potential, aptitude, attitude, skills, efficiency and competence of the student.
Advocating for teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue, Modi said language it is only a form of study and not of learning in itself.
“We must understand it scientifically. Language is a means of education and not an education in itself. Therefore, whatever language a child can learn must be the medium of instruction. We have to see if the child spends most of the time dealing with the language instead of understanding the subject … in most countries, primary education is taught in the mother tongue, “said the prime minister, citing Japan, South Korea, Finland, Poland, Ireland, etc.