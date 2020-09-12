Breaking News
Sonia Gandhi goes to the US for a routine medical check-up: Sources | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Sep 12, 2020
NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi left for the United States on Saturday for a routine medical checkup, sources close to her said.
Gandhi, 73, is expected to be absent for around a fortnight and will miss more than half of the monsoon parliament session.

His medical checkup was late and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.
Sources said that Gandhi left abroad early on Saturday and would return in the last week of September.
He had approved the organizational restructuring of Congress before leaving for his medical check-up.



