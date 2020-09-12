India Top Headlines

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi travel abroad for their checkup | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi left on a trip abroad on Saturday for her annual medical checkup, accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi.

In a tweet, AICC said: “Congress President Sonia Gandhi is traveling today for routine follow-up and a medical check-up, which was postponed due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern and good wishes. ”

The two will miss the opening portion of Parliament’s session starting Monday, in which Congress will oppose three ordinances passed by the Narendra Modi government on agriculture and grain markets. Congress has accused the Modi government of using these laws to defeat the “green revolution” and stall farmers.

At a press conference, AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that BJP’s actions have made it clear that it is creating an “East India company” for its capitalist cronies.

