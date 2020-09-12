India Top Headlines

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s condition worsens, they put a fan on him | India News

PATNA: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, whose recent resignation from the RJD has left political waters in Bihar Astir, has fallen seriously ill and has been put on a fan, a close aide said on Saturday.

Singh, who has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for about a week after developing post-Covid complications, resigned from the party’s main membership on Thursday and followed up with an open letter a day later, addressed to the archrival of Prasad and Bihar. Prime Minister Nitish Kumar, sparking speculation about his future moves.

“Singh Sahib’s condition deteriorated considerably last night. At 11:56 pm they put him on a ventilator. We are praying for his well-being,” the assistant, who remains with the septuagenarian, told PTI-Bhasha by phone.

A loyalist loyalist to the supreme RJD whom he supported through thick and thin, Singh came into conflict with the party a few months ago when whispers about Rama Singh, his rival in the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency and turned politician, called him out. led to his resignation from the party. the position of national vice president.

A colleague of Prasad’s cabinet in the Manmohan Singh government, Singh thus blocked Rama Singh’s entry into the party and, although he did not resign from the main membership at the time, he stayed away from the day-to-day affairs of the RJD which were attributed, in part, to his poor health.

On Thursday, his handwritten note to Prasad stating that he had had enough went viral on social media.

That same day, the supreme of RJD sent a letter to Singh de Ranchi, making an emotional appeal to his partner for more than three decades not to leave the party.

On Friday, Singh wrote another letter from the hospital, this time addressed to Nitish Kumar, which was seen as his attempt to get closer to the prime minister, who heads the JD (U) and has been a fierce rival to the supreme RJD for decades. .

Often called the architect of the MNREGA scheme, which was raised when he was the Union’s minister for rural development, Singh has been in the political wilderness for some time, having lost two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019 from Vaishali, who has represented in the Lok. Sabha a record five times.

His relations with Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s youngest son and heir apparent, turned sour when he began pitching for Nitish Kumar back to the RJD-led Grand Alliance, after the party received its worst beating in Lok polls. Sabha last year. .

The JD (U) is said to be eager to win over Singh, a highly respected Rajput leader, in the run-up to the assembly elections, and speculation has abounded that he is proposing a seat on the legislative council for the son of the former Minister of the Union.

Times of India