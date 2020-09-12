India Top Headlines

Prashant Bhushan moves SC; seeks the right to appeal a contempt conviction, hearing before a larger and different court | India News

NEW DELHI: Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted and fined one rupee for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary, moved the Supreme Court on Saturday to seek the right of appeal against original criminal contempt convictions to be heard by a wider and different court. Bank.

On August 31, Bhushan was ordered to deposit the fine in the Supreme Court registry by September 15, and failure to comply would carry a three-month jail term and exclusion from the practice of law for three years.

In a new statement submitted through attorney Kamini Jaiswal, he has requested a statement that “a person convicted of criminal contempt by this court, including the petitioner in this document, would be entitled to an appeal within the court to be heard by a wider and different court. bank “.

Bhushan, in the guilty plea, suggested procedural changes to reduce the chances of “arbitrary, retaliatory and overbearing decisions” in criminal contempt cases, saying that in such cases the highest court is the aggrieved party, the “prosecutor, the witness and judge “and thus raise the fear of inherent prejudice.

The petition said that the right of appeal is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution and also guaranteed by international law and that it would act as a “vital safeguard against wrongful conviction and would truly allow the provision of the truth as a defense.”

The declaration, in which the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Secretary of the higher court have become parties, has also sought direction to frame rules and guidelines “that provide for intra-judicial appeal against conviction in original criminal contempt cases. “.

Under the current legal framework, a person convicted of criminal contempt has the right to file a petition for review against the sentence and that declaration is decided in court by the court, generally without listening to the opponent.

Bhushan said that his petition has been submitted for the application of the fundamental rights guaranteed in articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of expression) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

“That the current Law and Regulations do not prohibit or prohibit the prayers requested by the petitioner. In fact, it is in the spirit of the Law of contempt of courts of 1971 to establish such procedure. This Honorable Court has in the past formulated special rules to deal with cases related to the death penalty and has also devised a special remedy in the nature of a ‘curative petition’ against a final judgment of the Supreme Court for certain limited reasons, “he said.

The statement said it was filed in order to provide important procedural safeguards when the higher court considers cases of criminal contempt in original proceedings, that is, those proceedings in which it does not act as a court of appeal.

“In such cases, considering the fact that there is an inherent and unavoidable conflict of interest involved, and the fact that the freedom of the alleged contender is at stake, it is of the utmost importance that certain basic safeguards are designed that would reduce (although not obviate ) possibilities of arbitrary, vindictive and arrogant decisions.

“It is extremely important to minimize such decisions, as they not only cause great injustice to the alleged contemnor, but they also discredit the court itself and are likely to be harshly judged by legal historians,” he said.

That the right to appeal against conviction in original criminal cases is a substantive right under article 21 and is derived from the principles of natural justice. The absence of such a right violates the right to life, he said.

“The right of appeal is an absolute right according to Article 14 (5) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which India has ratified and therefore is binding on the Indian State. According to ICCPR, the first Appeal is a right even at trial it is by the highest court and review is not a substitute for an appeal, “he said.

Contempt proceedings are those in which the aggrieved party is the Supreme Court itself, acting as “prosecutor, witness and judge” and thus raising the fear of inherent bias, he said.

“As a judge, the power of the Supreme Court to convict and sentence the accused is unlimited and arbitrary … No one can be both a suitor and a judge. Therefore, there is a need for an intra-judicial appeal.” said. said.

He said that contempt proceedings are “of a quasi-criminal nature, similar to a criminal trial” and, therefore, procedural guarantees similar to those of criminal trials should be applied.

In addition to the contempt case brought up by his tweets, Bhushan faces another contempt case from 2009.

The high court had issued contempt notices against Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal in November 2009 for allegedly criticizing some sitting judges and former high court judges in an interview for the news magazine ‘Tehelka’. Tejpal was the editor of the magazine.

On September 10, the high court accepted Bhushan’s request to seek the assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal in the case.

Reference page