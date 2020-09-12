Nitish Kumar and Nadda Hold Seating Sharing Talks for Bihar Elections | India News

India Top Headlines

PATNA: Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar held a crucial meeting with BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday about the allocation of seats among the NDA alliance partners for the assembly elections in the state.Nadda, who was accompanied by party colleagues such as Senior Deputy Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, State and National Secretary General Bhupendra Yadav and State President Sanjay Jaiswal, visited Kumar at his official residence 1, Anney Marg.The JD (U) National Chairman, who was accompanied by key party aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan, warmly welcomed Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh but was born and raised in Patna.

In the meeting that lasted more than half an hour, it is understood that the leaders of the two sides discussed the key issue of the division of seats between the alliance partners in the NDA, which also includes the Ram Vilas Paswans Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) .

It is also understood that the BJP leadership assured Kumar that it will intervene and settle the differences that have arisen lately between the JD (U) and the LJP due to the belligerent stance taken by the latter’s young president, Chirag Paswan.

It is likely that the calendar of elections to the assembly in the state will be announced shortly. The Electoral Commission has indicated that it would like to conclude the exercise before the term of the current Chamber ends on November 29.

The night before, at a press conference here, the BJP election in charge of the Bihar assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, had tried to downplay the acrimony between JD (U) and LJP and commented that “no one is going to leave the NDA, although many can join us. ”

Speaking of the differences between the two parties, the former chief minister of Maharashtra had said that the parties might have “different ideologies” but are united for a purpose.

Nadda, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day tour of Bihar, began her day by offering prayers at the famous Patan Devi temple in the old city, after which the capital of Bihar is named.

After meeting with the Chief Minister, your itinerary includes the launch of “Atmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan” at the party’s state headquarters, followed by a visit to the Muzaffarpur district, where you will interact with female lychee farmers and growers in the village that leads. named after the legendary “Kisan Chachi”. “whose efforts to promote entrepreneurship among rural women have earned her a Padma Award.

Thereafter, Nadda is scheduled to visit Darbhanga and interact with farmers involved in the fishing and production of makhana (fox nuts), which are found in abundance in the Mithila region of northern Bihar.