NDA will contest the Bihar assembly polls unitedly, undoubtedly winning: Nadda | India News

PATNA: BJP Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda stated on Saturday that the NDA in Bihar, which also comprises JD (U) and LJP, will contest the next “united” state assembly elections under Prime Minister Nitish Kumar. and will hold power with an overwhelming majority.The statement by the BJP chiefs at the state headquarters here hinted that the party was eager to use its influence to resolve differences between Kumars JD (U) and the LJP led by Chirag Paswan, who have been at odds for some time. .Nadda was addressing party workers on the last day of her Bihar tour, minutes after meeting with the JD (U) president, who is understood to have assured her that all differences between the allies will be resolved in time.Paswan, who has recently taken a rebellious stance against Kumar, pledges allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in whose cabinet his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan is a minister.

It is speculated that the prime minister is of the opinion that LJP is a late participant in the NDA in Bihar and therefore does not need to be given much room for maneuver in the seat-sharing agreements, as the JD (U) alliance -BJP has achieved spectacular successes in the past.

Upon learning of this, the LJP has reacted with outrage and recently some of its leaders stated that while it will remain in the NDA, it may consider running candidates against the JD (U) nominees.

The BJP president, who is proud of his association with Patna, where he spent his early childhood, began his day with a visit to the famous Patan Devi shrine, which gives the city its name.

He followed with a visit to the official residence of the chief ministers, where he was accompanied by colleagues from the BJP such as MP CM Sushil Kumar Modi, the national secretary general in charge of the state Bhupendra Yadav, and state president Sanjay Jaiswal.

In the meeting that lasted more than half an hour, it is understood that the leaders of the two parties discussed the key issue of sharing seats between the alliance partners in the NDA. Bihar has an assembly of 243 members.

Later, he visited the BJP state headquarters to launch the “Atmanirbhar Bihar” campaign, which is part of the prime ministers’ campaign “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-sufficient India).

He was welcomed by top Bihar party leaders, including Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityananda Rai.

In her speech, Nadda expressed her confidence that the NDA will win the next assembly elections “under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He credited Kumar for ushering in a radical change in the state’s infrastructure and recalled his childhood when a trip from Patna to Muzaffarpur, located only 50 km away, used to be arduous for lack of a bridge over the river. Ganges.

Praising Modi for “transforming the political culture in the country where determination has replaced perennial self-doubt,” Nadda spoke of feats such as electrifying every village, millions of cooking gas connections spent under the Ujjwala Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat scheme that provides health insurance coverage for low-income groups.

He also praised Modis’ handling of the crown pandemic, saying that “many countries were faced with the choice between saving lives and saving the economy. Our Prime Minister demonstrated that one can achieve both and gave the call of jaan bhi jahaan bhi. “.

“I can see Bihar changing before my eyes. I am confident that BJP, JD (U) and LJP will contest the elections together under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and achieve Vijayshree (victory),” added Nadda.

The head of the BJP, from then on, left for Darbhanga where he addressed a meeting of those involved in the business of fishing and cultivating “makhana” (fox nuts).

He spoke about the immense economic potential these items had with proper branding and marketing.

She later made her way to Muzaffarpur and visited Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as “Kisan Chachi”, whose efforts to promote entrepreneurship among rural women have earned her the nickname, widespread fame and also a Padma award.

“Modi had invited Kisan Chachi to Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister of that state. He has been very grateful for such efforts since long before he became Prime Minister. Under his leadership, Muzaffarpur is famous for his litchi which has a GI label. it can undergo a transformation, “said Nadda.

The head of the BJP, thereafter, returned to Patna and participated in a central committee meeting, held at the residence of MP Sushil Kumar Modi and attended by top leaders from Bihar, prior to departure.