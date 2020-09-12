India Top Headlines

N Chandrababu Naidu behind the land scam in Amaravati: Andhra SIT | India News

HYDERABAD: The special investigation team set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to investigate the alleged Amaravati land scam has said that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu abused his powers to predetermine the location of the new capital. According to the investigation, this helped his family members.

Citing the findings of the cabinet subcommittee, the SIT report said: “It has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the people in charge of affairs in the former AP government like the then CM Chandrababu Naidu have committed various crimes such as breach of trust, misuse of public office and conspiracy. “The cabinet subcommittee, in its conclusions, said that the boundaries of the capital area were manipulated in such a way that the land in the hands of the people in charge of affairs and their families was right next to the capital area and not in the land pool area for the capital.

Both the cabinet subcommittee and the SIT alleged that Naidu had also indulged in insider trading.

