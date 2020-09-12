India Top Headlines

Madhya Pradesh: Hungry for 6 days, unemployed worker tries to commit suicide in Chhatarpur | Bhopal News

BHOPAL: An unemployed man, allegedly starving for six days, attempted suicide in the town of Gadimalehara in the Chhatarpur district. To prevent him from taking the last step, the villagers tied him to a tree and reported to the police on Saturday.

Sitaram Ahirwar, 35, is a migrant worker and bricklayer who had returned from Delhi amid the coronavirus exodus. But for the past few months, he hardly found a job. On Friday he tried to commit suicide, but the villagers saved him when he was about to end his life. When he resisted, they tied him to a tree.

Speaking of his problems, Sitaram said that he had not eaten for the past six days. “I don’t have a job for a long time,” he said. She lives with her elderly parents and struggles to survive for the past few months.

Brajendra Chachodia, SHO from Gadimalehara Police Station said: “The man was drunk. We advise it and leave it at home ”. She admitted that “man is very poor.”

Vinay Dwivedi, the Naugaon Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM), denied the reports about the lack of jobs and food for migrant workers, saying, “There are enough jobs available in the subdivision and there is no shortage of food grains either. some other reason behind the incident. I’ll find out the cause. ”

According to a government survey, after the reverse migration, more than 54,000 workers had returned to Chhatarpur. Combined with the number of workers from Panna, Tikamgarh and Damoh, the maximum number of workers had returned to Bundelkhand. In total, more than 13 lakh of migrants and their families had returned to different districts of MP, according to the survey.

But the state government was able to provide employment for only 39,400 migrants after they returned from different parts of the country amid the pandemic outbreak.

Times of India