IPL 2020: Can KL Rahul and Anil Kumble design Kings XI Punjab to win the title? | Cricket news

THE PICK AND CHANGE APPROACH HAS HURT

However, to get their hands on the silverware, the Kings XI Punjab remain the underperforming perennials despite having capable teams in previous seasons. This time they have put their fortunes on two men from Bengaluru, Cricket Operations Director Anil Kumble and Captain KL Rahul.Can they end Punjab’s streak of luck? Except for two seasons (2008, 2014), KXIP has consistently failed to make the playoffs and has even been neglected three times.See the full schedule for the 2020 IPL league phaseFrom Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural edition in 2008 to KL Rahul in 2020, KXIP has been led by up to 12 captains. They share that record with Delhi Capitals.

THE ANGLE OF KARNATAKA

Having finished as the second and third tallest running back, respectively, in the 2018 and 2019 editions, wicketkeeper-hitter Rahul became the obvious choice for the captaincy after team management decided to trade R Ashwin to Delhi. Capitals.

With up to five players on the team, including Rahul, coming from the Karnataka side, the captain feels his job will be easier under the mentorship of fellow status Kumble.

SWOT ANALYSIS

WEAKNESSES

The middle order is fragile. KXIP also lacks a credible terminator. There is too much load for Mohammed Shami in the bowling department and Ashwin’s departure dilutes the bowling game.

STRENGTHS

Kings XI Punjab has a stellar support staff with Kumble, Andy Flower, Jonty Rhodes, Charl Langeveldt, and Wasim Jaffer. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, followed by Mayank Aggarwal and Glenn Maxwell, form an enviable higher order.

MAXWELL OPPORTUNITIES

Great opportunities for fringe players like Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Sarfaraz Khan to underline their credentials.

THREATS

KXIP has a high implosion capacity. It can happen again.

THROUGH THE YEARS

2008: Semis, 2009: Fifth; 2010: Last, 2011: Fifth, 2012: Sixth, 2013: Sixth, 2014: Finalists, 2015: Last, 2016: Last, 2017: Fifth, 2018: Second last, 2019: Sixth

TOI Probably XI

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, and Ravi Bishnoi.