India added 1 million cases, 13,000 deaths in 12 days | India News

NEW DELHI: India has recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 infections in the first 12 days of September amid an unprecedented increase in the pandemic in the country. The country has also reported 13,082 deaths during this period, the highest number from the virus recorded in any country so far this month.

With 95,249 new cases reported on Saturday, India’s case count so far in September is 10.65,796, according to data collected by TOI from state governments. By contrast, India had recorded more than 19.8 billion cases in August, the highest of any country in any month. If current trends continue, India will have recorded more cases than the August count for September 24.

The country’s death toll in September is also the highest in the world so far, and both the United States and Brazil have recorded around 10,000 deaths each this month. On Saturday 1,115 deaths were reported in the country, and the number of victims remained above 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

New cases for the day fell marginally from Friday’s record of nearly 98,000, with many of the worst-hit states reporting a slight drop. However, nine states recorded the highest increase in infections in a single day: Delhi (4,321 new cases), Chhattisgarh (3,964), Haryana (2,783), Madhya Pradesh (2,347), J&K (1,698), Rajasthan (1,669), Gujarat (1,365). ), Uttarakhand (1,115) and Goa (740).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh became the fifth state in the country to record more than 3 lakh of Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra added 22,084 new Covid-19 cases with 391 deaths on Saturday.

Times of India