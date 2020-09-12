India Top Headlines

Hateful content: Delhi assembly panel summons Facebook official | Delhi News

NEW DELHI: A Delhi assembly panel issued a notice to Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan, asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the alleged deliberate and intentional inaction of the Facebook platform. social networks to contain hate content in the country.

“The subpoena was issued on the basis of scathing statements from key witnesses as well as incriminating material presented by them at the registry,” an official statement said Saturday.

The call for the Delhi assembly panel on peace and harmony follows a recent Wall Street Journal report that claimed that one of Facebook’s top policy executives in India weighed in on internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a legislator from the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party after he allegedly shared loaded posts in community.

“We hereby summon you (Ajit Mohan) to appear before the committee on September 15, 2020 at 12 noon at MLA Lounge-1, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in order to register your statement under oath and participate in the procedures carried out by the committee, “said the Delhi assembly deputy secretary in the notice sent on September 10.

Last month, Facebook had said that its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and that these policies apply globally regardless of political affiliation.

“We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence, and we enforce these policies globally regardless of anyone’s political position or party affiliation.

“While we know there is more to do, we are making progress on the application and are conducting regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

