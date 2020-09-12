India Top Headlines

Flight Chaos in Kangana: DGCA Attacks IndiGo; warns that a repeat will mean that the airline will not operate that route for 2 weeks

NEW DELHI: India’s aviation regulator on Saturday warned airlines that a replay of the rebellious scenes witnessed on an IndiGo plane that carried actress Kangana Ranaut from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Wednesday will lead to the airline being suspended from operate that route, in which such an instance takes place – for two weeks.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also criticized IndiGo for failing to avoid the frenzied behavior of the aircraft when landing in Mumbai by allowing so many “big cameras” on the flight and not anticipating the consequences that were eventually witnessed.

Citing the Aircraft Rules, the DGCA issued an order on Saturday saying: “No person shall take, or cause or allow to be taken, at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance and subject to the terms and conditions of a written permit issued by (certain designated aviation officials) … However, this permit does not apply when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on the ground at a defense aerodrome. Despite these regulations, it has been observed that, at times, airlines have failed to comply with these stipulations mainly due to lack of diligence on their part. It goes without saying that such deviations result in a commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and therefore should not be allowed. ”

“With this in mind, it has been decided that from now on, in the event of such a violation occurring on any scheduled passenger aircraft, the flight schedule for that particular route will be suspended for a period of two weeks at from the next day, which is the next day and will only be restored after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive actions against those responsible for the infraction, “he adds.

The DGCA is of the opinion that IndiGo’s ground staff in Chandigarh should not have allowed such a large number of “big cameras” on board the flight to Mumbai on Wednesday. If the airline ground staff felt they could not stop the passengers, they should have received help from security personnel.

In a strong letter to IndiGo President and Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, after reviewing the airline’s report on that flight (6E-264) on 9 September, the DGCA said: “… several violations have occurred in the day and IndiGo has not only failed to prevent the incident, but also failed to take adequate and effective corrective action. The violations are as follows: Several people from the media brought their cameras and recorded them while boarding the flight in Chandigarh. They also made recordings and live broadcasts inside the passenger cabin without any express permission from the DGCA for the same. However, the crew did not inform the CISF about these activities and did not stop them. Such laxity on the part of the crew results in a violation of the rules. ”

“During boarding, during the flight and even after landing, the passengers disobeyed the instructions given by the crew and therefore appear to indulge in unruly behavior (which) again is a violation of the provisions of (rules )… The airline has not taken any action in this regard. ”

“Airline personnel (including ground personnel) and passengers are considered not to follow the guidelines prescribed in the standard operating procedure regarding the COVID-19 protocol. This amounts to a violation of the COVID-19 protocol prescribed by the Ministry of Aviation to undertake air travel. In view of the above, IndiGo must initiate appropriate action against all those who are responsible for the above-mentioned violations of the regulations and guidelines and submit a report of action taken within 15 days. otherwise appropriate action will be taken against the airline. ”He adds.

Times of India