Crown Roundup: Prime Minister’s Warning Message, UK Vaccine Trials Resume and More | India News

NEW DELHI: Warning people not to lower their guard until an effective coronavirus drug is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday devised a catchphrase in Hindi to emphasize his point. He said: ‘Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi’ (There is no neglect until a medicine is found).Modi uttered this slogan while addressing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for 1.75 lakhs houses built in rural Madhya Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Here are the main developments:

India

With a record 81,533 people recovering from Covid-19 in one day, India’s total recoveries on Saturday rose to 36,24,196, of which 60 percent of cases are from five states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. . The Covid-19 fatality rate in India has dropped further to 1.66 percent, while the recovery rate has risen to 77.77 percent, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

India’s number of Covid-19 cases exceeded 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections reported in one day, while 36,24,196 people have recovered so far, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. The total number of coronavirus cases amounted to 46,59,984, while the death toll rose to 77,472.

A day after an ICMR report created a stir in medical circles when it revealed that the country had potentially 6.4 million Covid infections in May, health professionals say another sero-survey is needed to national level to study the spread of infection.

The metro’s rail services have mostly resumed and limited reopening of educational institutions is allowed later this month. Among the cities evaluated by TOI, Bengaluru is the most ‘open’, while Mumbai and Pune have the most extensive restrictions amid an increase in cases in Maharashtra.

Bharat Biotech International Limited has announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, has shown positive efficacy in animal studies and has generated robust immune responses. Covaxin, developed by the Indian Council for Medical Research and Bharat Biotech, is being tested in 12 institutes in India.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency has implemented a comprehensive plan to carry out the NEET UG exam smoothly. With the threat of a pandemic in mind, NTA has reduced the number of candidates per room from the previous 24 to the current 12. The NTA has issued a notice on Covid-19 to ensure social distancing outside the exam room, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered.

state

Delhi: It’s not just about ICU beds; General beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi are also rapidly filling up, with hospitals saying that if the upward trend persists, a crisis may soon strike. On Friday, for the first time in the last month, the occupation of general Covid beds exceeded 6,000.

Andhra Pradesh: A record of more than 75,000 tests yielded 9,901 new cases of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh, while more than 10,000 patients were cured. Additionally, 67 recent deaths were reported in the state in 24 hours. The Covid-19 chart of the states now shows a total of 5.57,587 cases.

UP: The number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh surpassed the three lakh mark with 6,846 more people contracting the viral infection, while the death toll in the state reached 4,349. The total count of coronavirus cases in the state is 3,05,831.

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest peak in a single day of 1,698 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the count of the Union territory to 52,410, while 10 more deaths raised the figure to 864. It is for the 10th time in so many days that the number of new cases has exceeded 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

Ladakh: Two more coronavirus-positive older people succumbed to the infection in Ladakh, which brings the number of deaths related to the disease to 38 in the territory of the Union. Both deaths were reported in the Leh district.

Odisha: Odisha’s Covid-19 count increased to 1,46,894 with 3,777 more people testing positive for the disease, while 11 recent deaths brought the death toll in the state to 616. Odisha currently has 34,163 active cases, while 1 , 12,062 people have recovered from the infection.

World

Drug giant AstraZeneca on Saturday it said it had resumed a trial of the Covid-19 vaccine after getting the go-ahead from British regulators, following a hiatus caused by a UK volunteer who fell ill.