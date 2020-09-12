India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Spike in Dharavi again, but BMC says no second wave | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: After two months of recording single-digit cases most days, Dharavi recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The last time the huge Mumbai slum exchange posted such high numbers was on July 19 (36).

In proportion, Mumbai has also returned to a whopping number of daily cases of over 2,000: if the city recorded 2,371 cases on Thursday, Friday’s score was 2,191 cases.

Senior BMC officials said the increase in cases is due to increased testing. They said the daily charts reflect a combination of the relaxation of the lockdown, the mixing during the Ganpati festival and a sharp increase in the number of daily tests. “This is not a second wave, it is just a glimpse of the plateau that Mumbai had been sitting on for two months,” said a senior state official.

On Dharavi, G North Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said it was too early to worry. Dharavi, a slum with a population of around 8 lakh, was the worst hotspot in the country in April in terms of cases and deaths. Then aggressive testing, tracing, and treatment reduced the cases, with the neighborhood registering just one case toward the end of June.

Dighavkar said Friday’s increase should be seen as a reflection of the increase in house-to-house surveys and tests. “We held a test range in Shahu Nagar on Thursday, and this is the report from that area. We need to look at the numbers over the next three or four days,” he said. After weeks of low turnout at the camps, more people showed up on Thursday. Even during the peak of the pandemic towards the end of May, he said there were days when Dharavi saw only three to five positive cases.

The doubling time for Covid cases has dropped dramatically in the last fortnight, indicating that cases are doubling faster than since June. In the first week of May, the city’s doubling rate was just 11-13 days, which continued to increase to 93 days on August 25. The decline began thereafter, up to 58 days on September 10.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force on Covid, said there is no reason to worry in Mumbai. “The increase is mainly due to the fact that the number of tests has almost doubled. It will stabilize soon with the aggressive implementation of the test, trace and treat policy,” he said.

Dr. Joshi added that the need is to “destigmatize” Covid. “People refuse to get tested until late, and in the meantime they spread the infection to 10 to 20 people, causing a spread,” he said. City officials should also consider reducing the size of the huge crown signs posted on buildings, he said.

