Sports

Corsican police release UFC star McGregor after indecent exposure complaint: Lawyer | News off the field

AJACCIO (France): Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, detained by police in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, was released on Saturday without being charged, his lawyer said.

McGregor was released before the limit of police custody and does not face charges, his legal representative on the French island Emmanuelle Ramon told AFP, calling the complaint against his client “abusive.”

A spokesman for McGregor sent a statement from the United States saying it “strongly denied any allegations of misconduct.”

McGregor was arrested Thursday. Earlier on Saturday, the Bastia prosecutor’s office issued a statement saying they had received a complaint “denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.”

The statement did not give details of the alleged crimes committed by McGregor, 32.

McGregor, an icon of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) who goes by the nickname ‘Notorious’, is no stranger to the controversy.

He made headlines in 2019 for an attack on an older man in a Dublin bar captured in a viral video.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty in Brooklyn, New York, to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus full of UFC fighters.

McGregor held the UFC featherweight title from 2015 to 2016 and lightweight from 2016 to 2018 and lost to American legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 in a lucrative boxing match.

In June, he announced his retirement for the third time, after returning twice to the Octagon.

