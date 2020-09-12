BSF Recovers Stash of Arms Near the India-Pakistan Border in Ferozepur, Punjab | India News

India Top Headlines

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition, including three AK-47s and two M-16s, from a field along the India-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur district from Punjab.During the search operation, BSF troops recovered the weapons and ammunition from a bag that was found in a field near the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said.Six AK-47 magazines and 91 rounds, four M-16 rifle magazines and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered, he said.

The weapons and ammunition were shipped by enemy elements of the country from Pakistan via Abohar in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, along the international border, authorities said.