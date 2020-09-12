India Top Headlines

Attack on retired Navy officer a kind of “state sponsored terror”: Fadnavis | India News

ARA: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the beating of a former naval officer in Mumbai is a kind of ‘state-sponsored terror’, reiterating that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should stop the ‘gunda raj ‘.

“What happened is very wrong, this is a kind of state sponsored terror. As I did yesterday through my tweet, I ask the chief minister to stop this gunda raj. Six people were arrested yesterday after pressure from the media, but they were released in 10 minutes. I don’t think Maharashtra has seen such a situation before, “Fadnavis said while speaking to the media here.

Fadnavis arrived in Bihar on Friday before the state assembly elections along with BJP National Chairman JP Nadda as part of his two-day visit to Bihar, which is at the polls.

Earlier on Friday, Madan Sharma, a former Navy officer, alleged that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena thugs after he sent a message on WhatsApp.

“An extremely sad and shocking incident. A retired naval officer was beaten by thugs just because of a WhatsApp forwarding. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment for these thugs,” Fadnavis tweeted on Friday, along with a photo of the officer.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.

Times of India