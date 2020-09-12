Android 11: Google’s Biggest Android Update of 2020 Is Not Rolling Out In India Yet – Latest News

India Top Headlines

The latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 11, is not rolling out to Pixel smartphones in India. According to a report from Android Central, Android 11 stable update is now available for all pixels, but OTA (over the air) update is not available in India at the moment.

According to the report, “Google’s OTA image page has download links for stable builds of Android 11 for all pixels, and the release notes suggest that the build is available for all carriers except IN (India)” . Incidentally, the Android 11 build for the company’s latest Pixel 4a smartphone is not available for EMEA, Singapore, and India as the phone has yet to launch in these markets. However, OTA images for all other pixels indicate that the update is not available in India.

In a statement to Android Central, the Google spokesperson confirmed that the company is working to bring the Android 11 update to Pixel users in India. “We are working to ensure that the Android 11 update is compatible with the requirements of the Indian ecosystem and we expect it to start rolling out next week,” the company said in a statement.

The young lady seems to have not fared well with various Pixel smartphone users in India. Some of them complained on the Google support forum about not receiving the update at the same time as users from the rest of the world. “There is no update for me or my 3a XL … are we being disoriented or what? Not that all Asian countries are left out as the people of Sri Lanka received it on the first day … it is quite disheartening because on the first day one of the few unique selling points in the pixel series is updated and Google cannot back down from its own promise, “said a user named Abishek Roy.

“Yes, a similar situation with my device too (P2XL), I haven’t received an update. I think Google is rolling it out in successions based on geography or pixel device age. It’s just a guess, pretty sure Google you can manage the worldwide deployment because frankly it’s Google. Anyway, I hope to get my hands on the latest operating system update for my device 🙁 “wrote another user named Tejas Sreenivasan.

Phones eligible for the update include the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL.

India is the second largest smartphone market in the world. The country surpassed the US to become the second-largest smartphone market by reaching 158 million shipments in 2019, according to Counterpoint Research. Google has yet to make a dent in the Indian smartphone market dominated by Chinese players.

