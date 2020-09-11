Why might some positive COVID patients test negative at first?

India Top Headlines

The RT-PCR test works by identifying traces of coronavirus RNA through a swab sample taken from a person’s nose or throat. However, false negatives can occur approximately 30 percent of the time as there are many stages during sample collection where contamination can lead to errors. Therefore, although it is one of the most sensitive tests for coronavirus tests, RT-PCR (reverse transcription PCR) has a sensitivity of about 70 percent today.

A false negative simply means that a person infected with COVID-19 has been missed in the test. If the swab sample is not taken correctly for RT-PCR, it may result in a false negative. Also, there could be a low viral load present in the throat compared to the nasopharynx.

Therefore, an incorrectly taken swab can miss viral particles, or even if the viral load is too low in the samples, the chances of false negatives increase.