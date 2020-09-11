India Top Headlines

Top Doctors Call For New Sero Survey To Map Spread Of Covid News From India

NEW DELHI / CHENNAI / MUMBAI: A day after an ICMR report created a stir in medical circles when it revealed that the country had potentially 6.4 million Covid infections in May, health professionals say it is Another nationwide sero-survey was needed to study the spread of the infection and that the survey result was declared too late for affirmative action.

The result of the country’s first sero-survey, published Thursday in the ICMR’s Indian Journal of Medical Research, also revealed that for every confirmed case there were 82-130 infections that went undetected and that the infection had spread to India. rural in June. The month-long investigation was carried out in the middle of the confinement.

Dr Ulhas Kolthur of the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research, who is associated with the two serosurveys conducted in Mumbai, said that the nationwide serosurveys need to be repeated to understand spread between regions. “The trends are likely to be different in different districts,” he said.

Epidemiologist Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil, who was part of the sero-survey, said the results were released too late. The survey speaks of the situation in May, when the country detected only 1% of cases. “At the time, they isolated and treated patients, but containment was still 1% of the problem. The infection spread in the following months. There was a broader disconnect between what the government was doing and what it claimed to do, ”he said.

Now, increasingly, reports from other sero-studies show that the impact of the epidemic is greater in cities. “We are experiencing a true epidemic in urban areas and silent in rural areas. At the beginning, I said that herd immunity can be achieved if 60% of the population is affected. Now after seeing Dharavi and other places, I think we overestimated him. We will achieve herd immunity when a little more than 50% of the population is infected ”, he said. This means that the virus will disappear with or without containment, he said. Containment can be comforting; the virus has not noticed it at all. And the only impact of the closure has been on people, not on the pandemic. ”

