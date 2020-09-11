India Top Headlines

The government releases a grant of 6,195 million rupees to 14 states

NEW DELHI: The Center has released Rs 6,195 million to 14 states as a monthly post-repayment income gap grant payment.

“On September 10, 2020, the government released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth equivalent monthly installment of the Post-Refund Income Gap Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them with additional resources during the Corona crisis, “the bureau said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are the 14 states to which the grant has been awarded.

A similar amount was released as a grant in the April-August period of the current financial year.

The finance commission provides a mechanism for the Center to compensate for revenue losses incurred by states, known as a post-repayment revenue shortfall grant.

Reference page