Sushant Singh Rajput, Death Row: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simmone Khambatta Under NCB Scanner After Rhea Chakraborty Confesses Their Names in Drug Case | Hindi Movie News

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta are under the Office of Narcotics Control scanner after Rhea Chakraborty confessed that the three actresses used narcotic substances.

According to Times Now, Rhea specifically named the actresses mentioned above in a 20-page statement to the NCB. The report further stated that the NCB is now targeting Grade A, B and C actors from the film industry who have been using narcotic substances.

#Exclusivo at @thenewshour | Details of B-Town's alleged drug ring: NCB has a list of 25 A-Listers

Previously, Times Now reported that the defendants have named some Bollywood celebrities who will now be summoned by the NCB in the case. Around 25 Bollywood celebrities A-lister have been named in the case which includes actors, directors, casting directors, production houses and others.

For the unspoken, Rhea was arrested by the NCB for the angle of drug abuse in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected bail requests from Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the drug case brought by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) . The actress is in judicial custody until September 22.

Rhea’s attorney, Satish Maneshinde, said: “Once we obtain a copy of the court order from NDPS Spl, we will decide next week on the course of action to go to Superior Court.”

