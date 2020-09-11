India Top Headlines

Should convicted politicians get a lifetime ban at the polls? India News

NEW DELHI: On track to secure speedy trials in 4,442 pending criminal cases against former MPs and sitting MPs and MLAs in all states, the Supreme Court asked the Center Thursday to respond to a new sentence in a pending PIL seeking a ban for life to politicians convicted of atrocious offense in the contest elections.

Appearing on behalf of defender and petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, lead defender Vikas Singh said that there was a long list of serious crimes in which the conviction of a public official disqualified him from holding a government post for life. “Why can’t the same criteria be applied to politicians who, under the People’s Representation Act, are lightly spared by being excluded from participating in elections for a period of six years after serving their sentence from jail? ” I ask.

A court of NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy judges sought the Center’s response within six weeks to the petition, in which the court had requested reports from all higher courts on pending cases against incumbent and former lawmakers . Amicus curiae Vijay Hansaria and lawyer Sneha Kalita had collected the data and presented it to the court.

The bank stated in their order: “Although we had given all HCs time to provide the necessary information, only HCs in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Jharkhand and Gauhati have done so … We allowed two days time so that the remaining HCs provide the necessary information on pending cases and their stages ”.

The court noted a peculiar case, a 1983 murder case of a doctor in Tarn Taran, Punjab, in which former Akali Dal MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha is accused. The trial court brought charges against the politician after 36 years in 2019 and the case is a long way from completion. He asked the HCs to provide all the details by Sunday and posted the matter for an additional hearing on September 16.

Hansaria said that although the CS had directed the states to establish special courts to expedite the trial in these pending cases, the states of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal had established only one special court each for such cases. .

The amicus said that one of the reasons for the delay in the trial was that the defendant used money and muscle force to influence the witnesses who turned hostile and suggested that the court instruct the authorities to strictly implement the protection measures of witnesses. Furthermore, there are many cases in which arrest warrants issued by lower courts are not executed without bail to ensure the presence of accused legislators.

