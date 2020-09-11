Samsung Galaxy A71 Gets a Price Cut in India – Latest News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Samsung Galaxy A71 has received a price cut in India. Released earlier this year, the Galaxy A71 has a price cut of Rs 2,000.

Launched at Rs 32,999, the smartphone can now be purchased at Rs 30,999. The new price is reflected on both Samsung.com and the Amazon India website. The Galaxy A series is among the most popular series from Samsung worldwide.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone includes 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded by installing a microSD card. The device comes with dual SIM functionality and runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI.

On the camera front, the phone boasts a quad camera setup on the back with a 64MP f / 1.8 aperture primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, a macro camera 5MP and a 5MP depth camera. The cameras come with camera features including super steady video, UHD recording, AR doodle, and Crop Zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP lens on the front with slow motion selfie mode.

The Galaxy A71 comes backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 25 watt super fast charging. The smartphone also features Game Booster mode with artificial intelligence to enhance the gaming experience. Customers can purchase the smartphone in Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Black color options.

The price cut comes just one day after the launch of the company’s latest M-series phone, the Galaxy M51.

