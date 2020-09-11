India Top Headlines

Retired Navy Officer Assaulted For Sending Cartoons About Maharashtra CM | India News

MUMBAI: A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers here after he posted a cartoon about Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 11:30 am in the area of ​​the Lokhandwala Complex in the suburbs of Kandivali, an official said.

“Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had posted a cartoon about Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his home and beat him. Sharma suffered an eye injury and is being treated at the hospital,” he said .

One case was registered under section 325 of the IPC (causing serious harm) and riot-related provisions against six people, although no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

Times of India