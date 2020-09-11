India Top Headlines

Rajnath Singh: Rafale Releases The Indictment As A Stern Message To Those Who Look At Our Sovereignty | India News

AMBALA: When India formally incorporated the 4.5-generation Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in a clear reference to the clash with China in eastern Ladakh, said that the induction of airplanes was a “great and severe message for everyone, especially those who look at our sovereignty.”

The minister said, “This kind of induction is very important for the kind of atmosphere that has been created on our borders,” without naming China.

Rafale will give India an advantage in the region: France

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, who accompanied Singh at the induction ceremony at the country’s oldest, largest and most strategically important air base in Ambala, said that with Rafale’s induction, in military terms, India will acquire a world-class capacity that will give New Delhi incredible sovereignty. In strategic terms, this will give India an advantage over the entire region to defend itself, she said. Parly also stated that the French government supports India’s claim to be a permanent member of the UNSC.

The Rafale plane would be part of the 17th Squadron, popularly known as “Golden Arrows”, at the Ambala air base. Describing the Rafale agreement as a game changer for India’s national security, Singh, in his speech, reiterated the determination not to compromise India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances and the country’s determination to make all preparations. possible for it.

Stating that the objective of strengthening the defense forces is to achieve international peace and stability, the Defense Minister added: “We do not want to take any steps that could endanger international peace. We have the same expectations of our neighbors and other countries in the world ”. Singh also congratulated IAF staff for their swift and decisive action near LAC recently, adding that the rapid deployment of IAF assets to forward bases created confidence that the IAF was fully prepared to meet your operational obligations.

Describing the Rafale induction as a reflection of the close strategic relations between India and France, Singh said the two nations have cooperated closely to enhance defense cooperation. He highlighted Indo-French cooperation to address common challenges such as maritime security and piracy in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean region. He appealed to French industry to invest in the Indian defense sector.

