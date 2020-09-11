Rahul Gandhi’s Aides Gain Advantage in Reorganizing Congress; next session to elect president | India News

India Top Headlines

Rahul Gandhi's Aides Gain Advantage in Reorganizing Congress; next session to elect president

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Congress carried out a major organizational shakeup that saw a clear advantage for Rahul Gandhi’s confidants, including those of the old guard, while establishing a clear roadmap for an AICC session to elect the new party president with the appointment of an electoral authority.

While the dissident letter spearheaded by the opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, seeking an organizational review appears to have borne fruit, the actual effect of such a ‘tectonic’ event appeared questionable.

The unmentioned part of the committee, announced to essentially determine the timing of an AICC session, is that it might intend to re-anoint Rahul as party chairman. Fundamentally, Azad has been removed as the secretary general in charge of Haryana.

The party formed a committee of leaders to assist the head of Congress as demanded by the dissidents and it was decided at the stormy CWC meeting, but it is nothing more than a logistical arrangement designed to steer the organization towards the AICC session that it can be celebrated around January. – None that ensures “collective decision-making” as the dissenting letter emphasized.

In addition, the panel is made up of veterans AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, with the participation of a “letter writer”, Mukul Wasnik, but it leaves out the notable members who signed the controversial letter. .

The prospects for elections to the CWC, a key requirement of the letter, also appeared to have receded with the reconstitution of the highest body.

At the same time, a new electoral authority has been formed that will be headed by Madhusudan Mistry instead of incumbent Wasnik.

What comes out is that a session of the AICC will be held to elect the head of the party, which has been a key requirement of the letter.

But seen along with the advantage for Rahul confidants such as Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil, Surjewala, Jitendra Singh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Satav, Manickam Tagore, RPN Singh, who have secured key assignments as general secretaries or heads of states or membership in the CWC or promotion within the CWC: The reorganization ended up raising the possibility that Rahul could shake off his reluctance and regain the reins of the party.

Such a roadmap will also be a setback for the drafters of the letter, which was widely seen as designed as a strong criticism of Gandhi’s scion and sparked a backlash at the CWC meeting on August 24.

Furthermore, if it is to happen, the downward push of the party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the main body of the CWC to a “standing guest” becomes significant. Some believe that if Rahul returns as head of the party, he could also become the leader of the Lower House in the future.

But these apparent setbacks aside, interestingly enough, letter writers Azad, Anand Sharma and Wasnik have been retained in the main CWC, while UP’s Jitin Prasada has taken over crucial West Bengal for the elections, in addition to the Andaman Islands. and Nicobar. Wasnik also remains as general secretary in charge of MP.

Among the main beneficiaries, Surjewala, who is head of the media department, has been appointed general secretary in charge of Karnataka, while Jitendra Singh has been elevated as general secretary in charge of Assam. Family loyalist Rajeev Shukla has taken over Himachal Pradesh. Two young winners are Tamil Nadu MP Manickam Tagore, who has been appointed in charge of Telangana, and Vivek Bansal, who has been elevated from independent secretary in charge of the important Haryana.

The former head of the Karnataka state unit, Dinesh Gundu Rao, received the post of Tamil Nadu and Goa. Devendra Yadav has taken over Uttarakhand. Bansal and Yadav, secretaries who were removed from Rajasthan at the request of Sachin Pilot, have received good portfolios at AICC, while general secretary Avinash Pande has found a place at the CWC.

Furthermore, in the great rejig, only veterans Azad, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro have been eliminated as general secretaries, in addition to state managers Anugrah Narayan Singh, Asha Kumari, Gaurav Gogoi and RC Khuntia. Gogoi was recently named deputy leader at LS.

