Maharashtra Government Orders Investigation into Kangana Ranaut Drug Charge | Hindi Movie News

The Maharashtra government on Friday asked Mumbai police to investigate the allegation that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut used banned substances and narcotics, a senior police official said. City police received a communication from the state Department of the Interior in this regard, he said, adding that the crime branch will investigate the matter.

Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said Tuesday that Mumbai police will investigate actor Adhyayan Suman’s allegations that Ranaut used drugs.

Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and had made the accusation in an interview, Deshmukh said.



Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had sent a letter to the Department of the Interior referring to the accusation in Adhyayan’s interview. Learning of the letter, the department asked police to conduct an investigation, the official said.

Ranaut is embroiled in a public dispute with Shiv Sena, who heads the ruling coalition in the state, after his statement comparing Mumbai to “Pakistani-occupied Kashmir” irritated the party.